January 21, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. official: negotiators look to March for agreement on 'core' Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday international negotiators hope to reach an agreement in March on all of the core elements on an agreement with Iran to curb its nuclear program.

“What we hope to get to in March is the agreement on all of the core elements, what commitments the Iranians would make,” he said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

During the hearing, lawmakers expressed strong doubts about the Obama administration’s opposition to legislation being developed in Congress that would impose new sanctions on Iran if no agreement is reached before July, or that would allow lawmakers to vote on any final nuclear deal with Tehran.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott

