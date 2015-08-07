FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Obama must navigate Congress to land Iran deal
#Politics
August 7, 2015

Factbox: Obama must navigate Congress to land Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama must chart a clear, but treacherous, course through the U.S. Congress to prevent the international nuclear deal with Iran from being torpedoed.

His goal will be to persuade enough of his fellow Democrats to back the agreement to counter the near-unanimous opposition of Republicans. The process will likely include a procedural vote in the Senate; votes on a resolution of disapproval in the Senate and House of Representatives; and, if the resolution passes and Obama vetoes it, a vote on overriding the veto.

Here’s how it is likely to work and how the votes add up:

Reporting by Alex Wilts, Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish

