Key House Republican says Iran deal 'cash bonanza' for Tehran
#Politics
July 28, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Key House Republican says Iran deal 'cash bonanza' for Tehran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Representative Ed Royce (R-CA) leaves a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal gives Iran a “cash bonanza” while weakening Washington’s ability to pressure Tehran.

“If this agreement goes through, Iran gets a cash bonanza, a boost to its international standing, and a lighted path toward nuclear weapons,” Representative Ed Royce said in remarks prepared for a hearing on the agreement.

“With sweeping sanctions relief, we have lessened our ability to challenge Iran’s conduct across the board. As Iran grows stronger, we will be weaker to respond,” he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
