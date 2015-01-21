FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. officials: Moscow remains 'constructive' partner in Iran nuclear talks
January 21, 2015

U.S. officials: Moscow remains 'constructive' partner in Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Treasury and State Department officials said on Wednesday that, despite reports, Russia had not entered into oil-for-goods deals with Iran in violation of international sanctions.

“At least as of now, within the context of the negotiations, they remain a good partner,” Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a Senate hearing.

Blinken and Treasury Under Secretary David Cohen both also testified that international sanctions imposed on Russia over its actions in Ukraine had not influenced negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey

