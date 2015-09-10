FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democrats block move to derail Iran nuclear deal
#Politics
September 10, 2015 / 8:29 PM / 2 years ago

Senate Democrats block move to derail Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (2nd R) returns to his office after delivering remarks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican-backed measure to derail the Iran nuclear agreement was blocked in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, in a major foreign policy victory for Democratic President Barack Obama.

The vote was 58-42 against clearing the way for debate of the bill, meaning opponents of the nuclear pact failed to get the 60 votes necessary to advance a resolution of disapproval.

All 42 of the votes not to advance the measure were from Democrats or independents who normally vote with them. Four Democratic senators voted with Republicans to move ahead.

But Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, immediately took steps that would allow the Senate to have another vote on the nuclear agreement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
