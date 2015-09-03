FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Warner supports Iran nuclear agreement: White House
September 3, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Senator Warner supports Iran nuclear agreement: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia supports the nuclear agreement with Iran, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Thursday.

President Barack Obama scored a major foreign policy victory on Wednesday by securing enough Senate votes to protect the Iran nuclear deal in Congress, but Republicans pledged to keep up their fight against the pact with new sanctions on Tehran.

With enough votes to sustain Obama’s promised veto, the next goal for the agreement’s backers is to see if they can gather at least 41 Senate votes to block a disapproval resolution in the Senate and keep Obama from having to use his veto power.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler

