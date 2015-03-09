White House says Republican senators trying to undermine Iran talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday called a letter from Republican senators on Iran nuclear talks a “continuation of a partisan strategy” to undermine U.S. President Barack Obama’s foreign policy strategy.

Republican senators warned Iran that any nuclear deal made with Obama could last only as long as he remains in office, a warning that “certainly interferes in that effort” of the United States and its international partners to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.