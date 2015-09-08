FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three more Democratic U.S. senators back Iran deal, bring total to 41
September 8, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Three more Democratic U.S. senators back Iran deal, bring total to 41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks with reporters as he arrives for the weekly Democratic Caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTR4YK2C

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three U.S. Democratic senators on Tuesday said they would back the nuclear deal with Iran, bringing the total number of lawmakers who have announced their support to 41 out of 100 senators.

Senators Gary Peters of Michigan, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ron Wyden of Oregon said they would back the deal, potentially providing enough support to block a Republican-backed resolution to disapprove the nuclear deal.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Andy Sullivan and Emily Stephenson; Editing by David Storey and Susan Heavey

