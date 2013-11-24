FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican senator cites concerns on Iran nuclear deal
#Politics
November 24, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

Republican senator cites concerns on Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks to reporters during the 14th day of the partial government shut down in Washington on October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Influential Republican Senator Bob Corker said on Sunday he had concerns about the interim nuclear deal with Iran and promised to hold the Obama administration’s “feet to the fire” to ensure that Tehran is not allowed excessive leeway.

The deal reached by Iran and six world powers gives the Islamic Republic some initial relief from sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

But Corker, the ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that the pact must not “become the norm” for a longer-term agreement with Iran.

Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha and Caren Bohan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
