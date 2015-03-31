FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US would leave Iran talks before deadline if unable to reach deal: White House
#World News
March 31, 2015 / 6:09 PM / 2 years ago

US would leave Iran talks before deadline if unable to reach deal: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. negotiators will walk away from the nuclear talks with Iran if they fail to achieve an interim framework agreement promised for later on Tuesday, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States was willing to extend its deadline to reach that interim agreement, if the talks remained productive.

But Earnest said: “If we’re not able to reach a political agreement, then we’re not going to wait ... until June 30 to walk away.”

Six major powers and Iran have set a June 30 deadline for a full agreement for Tehran to accept restrictions on its nuclear program aimed preventing it from making a bomb in return for an easing of international sanctions.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by David Storey and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
