Iran nuclear deal needed in next 48 hours: source close to talks
July 7, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Iran nuclear deal needed in next 48 hours: source close to talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Talks between Iran and six major powers cannot continue indefinitely and there must be an agreement soon if there is to be an accord to end sanctions in exchange for curbs on Tehran’s atomic program, a source close to the talks said on Tuesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said that contrary to statements made by Iranian officials, the negotiations were not open-ended or without a deadline.

“We’ve come to the end,” the source added. “We have just made one, final extension. It is hard to see how or why we would go beyond this. Either it happens in the next 48 hours, or not.”

Reporting by John Irish, writing Louis Charbonneau

