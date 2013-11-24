Iran commits to limit uranium, plutonium programs: U.S.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran committed to halt the expansion of its uranium enrichment program and not to press ahead with its Arak reactor or related plutonium program, the United States said on Sunday describing a nuclear agreement between Tehran and major powers.

Separately, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said that the interim deal struck by Iran and six major powers would provide the time and space to try to reach a comprehensive solution to the decade-long nuclear standoff between Tehran and the West.