Exclusive: Draft deal calls for U.N. access to all Iran sites - source
July 13, 2015 / 11:39 PM / 2 years ago

Exclusive: Draft deal calls for U.N. access to all Iran sites - source

German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier (L), French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (2ndL), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (4thL), EU Deputy Secretary General for the External Action Service Helga Schmid (8thL), European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (C), U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (5thR), Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (4thR) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) meet in Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks, in Vienna, Austria July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A draft nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers calls for U.N. inspectors to have access to all suspect Iranian sites, including military, based on consultations between the powers and Tehran, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

    The source also said that if the deal is agreed, a U.N. Security Council resolution on it would ideally be adopted this month and the steps to be taken by both sides – including Iranian limitations on its nuclear program and relief from sanctions on Iran – implemented in the first half of 2016.

    The information from the source was preliminary and subject to change as it was based on a draft of the nuclear deal that was not the final version and that could be amended before final approval by Iran and the six powers.

    Diplomats close to the talks say that they are hoping to approve a final version of the draft document as early as Tuesday. Negotiations were continuing in the early hours of Tuesday to reach an agreement, the diplomats said.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler

