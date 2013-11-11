FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 11, 2013 / 10:13 AM / 4 years ago

IAEA, Iran sign joint statement on nuclear cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Nations Atomic agency said it and Iran on Monday signed a joint statement on future cooperation to resolve remaining nuclear issues.

The agreement opens the way for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to visit the Arak heavy water site and Gachin uranium mine and for measures requested by the agency to be implemented.

“The practical measures will be implemented in the next three months, starting from today,” IAEA head Yukiya Amano said in a news conference in Tehran, broadcast on state television.

Reporting by Marcus George

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
