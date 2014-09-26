FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rouhani says 'courageous decisions' needed to clinch nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Rouhani says 'courageous decisions' needed to clinch nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Iran President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday “courageous decisions” must be made to clinch a long-term nuclear agreement and that any deal without the lifting of all sanctions against Tehran was “unacceptable”.

Speaking to reporters in New York on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly, he added that progress in the latest round of nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers has been “extremely slow”.

“We must look forward to the future and make the courageous decisions vis-a-vis this problem,” he said. “Iran will never surrender its legal right to civilian nuclear activities,” he added. “Enrichment will continue on our soil.”

“Sanctions should be lifted totally and altogether and any agreement that does not have that will not be acceptable for Iran. This agreement will be beneficial for Iran, the P5+1 and for stability in the region,” he said.

A long-term deal, he said, would benefit Iran, the six powers -- United States, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia -- and help to stabilize the Middle East.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Louis Charbonneau. Editing by Jason Szep

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.