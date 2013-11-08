FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran tells West wants oil, banking sanctions considered up front
#World News
November 8, 2013 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

Iran tells West wants oil, banking sanctions considered up front

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran has told Western powers that it wants them to consider easing oil and banking sanctions during the first phase of any interim nuclear deal they agree to, an Iranian delegate at talks between Tehran and six world powers said on Friday.

“We have announced to the West that in the first phase the issue of banking and oil sanctions must be considered,” Majid Takht-Ravanchi, a member of Iran’s negotiating team in Geneva, was quoted as saying by Iran’s Mehr news agency.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

