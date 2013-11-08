Iran tells West wants oil, banking sanctions considered up front

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran has told Western powers that it wants them to consider easing oil and banking sanctions during the first phase of any interim nuclear deal they agree to, an Iranian delegate at talks between Tehran and six world powers said on Friday.

“We have announced to the West that in the first phase the issue of banking and oil sanctions must be considered,” Majid Takht-Ravanchi, a member of Iran’s negotiating team in Geneva, was quoted as saying by Iran’s Mehr news agency.