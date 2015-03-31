U.S. says no ultimatum given to Iran in nuclear talks

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official denied on Tuesday that Iran had been told by the six powers that the Iranian delegation must make up their minds on whether to accept an agreement before dawn.

Two diplomats told Reuters earlier in the evening that the major powers did not want to continue negotiating beyond the early morning on Wednesday.

“Reports that the (six powers) gave an ultimatum of dawn Wednesday morning are completely false,” the official said on condition of anonymity.