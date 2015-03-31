FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says no ultimatum given to Iran in nuclear talks
#World News
March 31, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says no ultimatum given to Iran in nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official denied on Tuesday that Iran had been told by the six powers that the Iranian delegation must make up their minds on whether to accept an agreement before dawn.

Two diplomats told Reuters earlier in the evening that the major powers did not want to continue negotiating beyond the early morning on Wednesday.

“Reports that the (six powers) gave an ultimatum of dawn Wednesday morning are completely false,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; writing by John Irish; editing by Parisa Hafezi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
