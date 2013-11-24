FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran nuclear deal halts progress on Iran nuclear program -senior U.S. official
#World News
November 24, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

Iran nuclear deal halts progress on Iran nuclear program -senior U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A deal between Iran and six major powers halts progress on Iran’s nuclear program, including its Arak reactor, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal would neutralize Iran’s stockpile of 20 percent enriched uranium and calls for intrusive inspections.

The deal, reached in Geneva, has no recognition of an Iranian right to enrich uranium and sanctions would still be enforced, the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney

