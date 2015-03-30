FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unclear if Iran deal can be reached now, three big issues remain: diplomat
March 30, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Unclear if Iran deal can be reached now, three big issues remain: diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - There are three major sticking points that must be resolved if Iran and major powers are to secure a framework deal before a self-imposed end-March deadline and it is unclear whether those differences will be bridged, a Western diplomat said on Monday

The diplomat said the most difficult issues were related to the duration of any limits on Iranian nuclear activities after an initial 10 years, the lifting of U.N. sanctions and restoring them in case of non-compliance by Tehran.

“There cannot be an agreement if we do not have answers to these questions,” the diplomat said on condition of anonymity. “The feeling is that if things are to happen, it’s now that the pieces will fit together. There’s a moment when you have to say yes or no.”

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Louis Charbonneau

