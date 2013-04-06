FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unclear if new nuclear talks before Iran vote: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 6, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 4 years ago

Unclear if new nuclear talks before Iran vote: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official said on Saturday it was unclear whether a new round of nuclear talks with Iran could be held before the Islamic state’s presidential election in June.

Analysts say the run-up to the election is likely to complicate decision-making in Tehran and make it more difficult for it to make any concessions in the decade-old dispute over its nuclear program.

Asked after two days of inconclusive talks in the Kazakh city of Almaty whether a new meeting could be held before the election, the U.S. official said: “We don’t know. I don’t rule it out.”

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Yeganeh Torbati; writing by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.