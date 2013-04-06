Unclear if new nuclear talks before Iran vote: U.S. official

ALMATY (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official said on Saturday it was unclear whether a new round of nuclear talks with Iran could be held before the Islamic state’s presidential election in June.

Analysts say the run-up to the election is likely to complicate decision-making in Tehran and make it more difficult for it to make any concessions in the decade-old dispute over its nuclear program.

Asked after two days of inconclusive talks in the Kazakh city of Almaty whether a new meeting could be held before the election, the U.S. official said: “We don’t know. I don’t rule it out.”