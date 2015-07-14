FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE congratulates Iran on atomic deal, first official Gulf comment
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 1:58 PM / 2 years ago

UAE congratulates Iran on atomic deal, first official Gulf comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a note of congratulations to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday for Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, the UAE’s official news agency WAM reported.

The statement contained the first official comment by Gulf Arab countries toward a deal many of them privately fear will encourage Iran to back their enemies across the Middle East more forcefully.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

