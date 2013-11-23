FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran digs in heels on nuclear enrichment at Geneva talks
#World News
November 23, 2013 / 10:20 PM / 4 years ago

Iran digs in heels on nuclear enrichment at Geneva talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it cannot accept any agreement with six major powers that does not recognize what it describes as its right to enrich uranium, a demand the United States and its European allies have repeatedly rejected.

“In the past 10 years, Iran has resisted economic and political pressures and sanctions aimed at abandoning its enrichment activities,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters.

“Therefore any agreement without recognizing Iran’s right to enrich, practically and verbally, will be unacceptable for Tehran,” he said on the fourth day of talks aimed at securing a deal that would freeze parts of Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Araqchi said that “98 percent progress” had been achieved in the talks with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, adding there were only a few areas of disagreement remaining.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by Louis Charbonneau

