LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers have agreed that more than two thirds of Iran’s enrichment capacity will be decommisioned and monitored for 10 years if the parties can reach a comprehensive agreement by June 30, a Western source said on Thursday.

Iran currently has around 19,000 centrifuges installed. If there is a final deal, Tehran would “downblend”, or dilute, or ship abroad most of its enriched uranium stocks, the source said.

After the first 10, centrifuge research and development would limited and monitored. Different restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program would continue for a quarter century. In return for compliance, international sanctions will be gradually lifted. This is part of a preliminary political understanding reached on Thursday between Tehran and the six, the source said.