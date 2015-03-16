FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Hammond says still a long way to go to reach Iran deal
March 16, 2015 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Hammond says still a long way to go to reach Iran deal

Robin Emmott

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister said on Monday talks to end a 12-year standoff over Iran’s nuclear ambitions still had some way to go before Western powers reach a deal with Tehran.

“We are closer than we were but we’ve still got a long way to go,” Philip Hammond told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU peers. “There are areas where we’ve made progress, areas where we have yet to make any progress.”

Hammond, along with Germany, France and the European Union, will meet Iran’s foreign minister later on Monday in Brussels.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott

