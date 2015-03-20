FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany still unsure if Iran nuclear talks will happen on Saturday
March 20, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Germany still unsure if Iran nuclear talks will happen on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was unsure on Friday whether a meeting between European foreign ministers and Iranian nuclear negotiators would go ahead in Lausanne on Saturday, his spokesman said.

“Mr. Steinmeier is in hourly contact with the German negotiating team in Lausanne, and it is not yet decided whether he should travel to Lausanne for the negotiations or not - or not yet,” said Steinmeier’s spokesman Martin Schaefer.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron discussed Iran earlier on Friday on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, a spokeswoman for the German chancellor said.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Hugh Lawson

