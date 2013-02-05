FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says new round of atom talks with Iran on February 26
February 5, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

EU says new round of atom talks with Iran on February 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Six world powers will hold a new round of nuclear talks with Iran in Kazakhstan on February 26, a spokesman for the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

EU and Iranian diplomats agreed on the date and venue earlier on Tuesday, said Michael Mann, a spokesman for Catherine Ashton. The meeting will take place in Almaty.

“The high representative ... hopes that the talks will be productive and that concrete progress can be made towards a negotiated solution to meet the international community’s concerns about the Iranian nuclear program,” he said.

The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - hope diplomacy can persuade Iran to scale back its nuclear work, which they suspect is aimed to produce an atom bomb, a goal that Tehran denies.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
