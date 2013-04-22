FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No need for new sanctions measures on Iran: UK's Hague
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 22, 2013 / 10:44 AM / in 4 years

No need for new sanctions measures on Iran: UK's Hague

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague speaks with the media after the Friends of Syria meeting in Istanbul April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union should focus on implementing its current sanctions against Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program rather than imposing new measures for the moment, Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

Hague was speaking days after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry asked for patience from U.S. senators pressing for tougher sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, saying there is uncertainty in Iran two months before its June 14 election.

Hague said economic pressure from Europe was increasing on the Islamic Republic, thanks to wide sanctions against banking and industry imposed on Iran last year, and there was time to wait with more.

“We must maintain (current) sanctions pressure, not proposing new ones,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Western governments hope economic pressure will persuade Tehran to scale back its most sensitive nuclear work, which they fear has a covert military goal.

Iran rejects such accusations and says it enriches uranium to increase electricity supplies and for medical purposes. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, writing by Adrian Croft; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.