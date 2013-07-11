FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six powers to meet to discuss Iran nuclear dispute
#World News
July 11, 2013

Six powers to meet to discuss Iran nuclear dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (L) speaks as Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa looks on during a news briefing held after the 23rd EU-GCC Council and Ministerial Meeting in Manama June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will host a meeting of senior officials from six major powers in Brussels next Tuesday to discuss how to move forward nuclear negotiations with Iran following the election of a new president.

Senior officials from the six powers - the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany - will discuss "how to move forward in the Iran nuclear file. We are keen to make concrete progress in the talks (with Iran)," Ashton's spokesman, Michael Mann, said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft, Ethan Bilby

