Six powers to meet to discuss Iran nuclear dispute

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (L) speaks as Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa looks on during a news briefing held after the 23rd EU-GCC Council and Ministerial Meeting in Manama June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will host a meeting of senior officials from six major powers in Brussels next Tuesday to discuss how to move forward nuclear negotiations with Iran following the election of a new president.

Senior officials from the six powers - the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany - will discuss “how to move forward in the Iran nuclear file. We are keen to make concrete progress in the talks (with Iran),” Ashton’s spokesman, Michael Mann, said.