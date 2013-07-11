Six powers to meet to discuss Iran nuclear dispute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will host a meeting of senior officials from six major powers in Brussels next Tuesday to discuss how to move forward nuclear negotiations with Iran following the election of a new president.
Senior officials from the six powers - the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany - will discuss “how to move forward in the Iran nuclear file. We are keen to make concrete progress in the talks (with Iran),” Ashton’s spokesman, Michael Mann, said.
Reporting by Adrian Croft, Ethan Bilby