World powers and Iran 'making progress' in nuclear talks: EU
November 7, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

World powers and Iran 'making progress' in nuclear talks: EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - World powers are “making progress” in talks with Iran in Geneva over its contested nuclear program, a spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday.

The six nations - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - started two days of negotiations on Thursday in hopes of ending a decade-old standoff over Iran’s nuclear intentions.

“We are making progress. High Representative Ashton will now meet (Iranian Foreign) Minister (Mohammad Javad) Zarif tomorrow morning to allow more time to work through some issues,” Michael Mann said.

He said diplomats from the six nations would meet early on Friday to prepare Ashton’s talks with Zarif.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
