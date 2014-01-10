EU says "very good progress" in nuclear talks with Iran

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Senior officials from the European Union and Iran have made “very good progress” in talks in Geneva on the implementation of a landmark nuclear deal, the EU said on Friday.

The officials met on Thursday and Friday to iron out remaining practical issues to put in place the November 24 deal, under which Iran agreed to curb its most sensitive atom work in return for some relief from western economic sanctions.

“Deputy Secretary General (Helga) Schmid and Deputy Foreign Minister (Abbas) Araqchi made very good progress on all the pertinent issues,” EU spokesman Michael Mann said, referring to the EU and Iranian officials.

He added, however, that any agreements had to be validated by the governments of Iran and the six world powers negotiating with the Islamic Republic over its atom work: the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany.

The EU liaised with Iran on behalf of the six.