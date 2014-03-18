EU says no impact from Crimea tension on nuclear talks with Iran

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - World powers have not seen any impact so far from tension with Russia over the Ukrainian region of Crimea on nuclear talks with Iran, a spokesman for the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - began a new round of talks on Iran’s contested nuclear work on Tuesday in Vienna, a day after Washington and the EU imposed sanctions on Russian officials.

“I haven’t seen any negative effect,” spokesman Michael Mann told reporters. “We continue our work in a unified fashion”.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Janet Lawrence

