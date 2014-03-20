EU sees wide differences in Iran nuclear talks: email

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 4 years ago

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Positions between Iran and major powers differ widely on some areas but Iranian negotiators seem very committed to reach an agreement on the country’s nuclear program, a senior EU official said in an email seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The brief email from European Union official Helga Schmid to senior officials of EU member states was written after a March 18-19 meeting between Iran and the powers - the United States, France, Germany, China, Russia and Britain - in Vienna.

Schmid is the deputy of EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who is coordinating talks with Iran on behalf of the six nations.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Alison Williams

