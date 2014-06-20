EU says world powers, Iran have begun drafting text of nuclear deal

VIENNA (Reuters) - World powers and Iran have begun drafting the text of a possible accord over Tehran’s disputed nuclear activities at June 16-20 talks in Vienna, a spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday.

“We have worked extremely hard all week to develop elements we can bring together when we meet for the next round in Vienna, beginning on July 2,” Michael Mann said in a statement.

“We presented each other with a number of ideas on a range of issues, and we have begun the drafting process,” he said.

Senior diplomats from the six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - will meet on June 26 in Brussels to discuss future negotiations, he said.

The two sides are striving to reach a comprehensive deal and settle their decade-old dispute by July 20.