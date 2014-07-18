FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nuclear talks extended as 'significant gaps' remain: Iran, EU
July 18, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

Nuclear talks extended as 'significant gaps' remain: Iran, EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers have agreed to a four-month extension of negotiations on a nuclear deal with Tehran after failing to meet a July 20 deadline due to “significant gaps” between the two sides, the European Union and Iran said on Saturday.

“There are still significant gaps on some core issues which will require more time and effort,” EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a joint statement.

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau, Parisa Hafezi and Fredrik Dahl

