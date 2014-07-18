Nuclear talks extended as 'significant gaps' remain: Iran, EU

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers have agreed to a four-month extension of negotiations on a nuclear deal with Tehran after failing to meet a July 20 deadline due to “significant gaps” between the two sides, the European Union and Iran said on Saturday.

“There are still significant gaps on some core issues which will require more time and effort,” EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a joint statement.