Iran, six powers to hold nuclear talks on January 18: EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers will hold talks on Tehran’s disputed nuclear program in Geneva on Jan. 18, the European Union said on Wednesday.

The six powers - the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany - and Iran “will continue negotiations in Geneva on 18 January with a view to making further progress towards a long-term comprehensive solution on the nuclear issue,” an EU statement said.

“The meeting will be at political directors’ level, chaired by EU Political Director Helga Schmid,” it said.