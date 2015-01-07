FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, six powers to hold nuclear talks on January 18: EU
January 7, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Iran, six powers to hold nuclear talks on January 18: EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and EU envoy Catherine Ashton address a news conference after a meeting in Vienna November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers will hold talks on Tehran’s disputed nuclear program in Geneva on Jan. 18, the European Union said on Wednesday.

The six powers - the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany - and Iran “will continue negotiations in Geneva on 18 January with a view to making further progress towards a long-term comprehensive solution on the nuclear issue,” an EU statement said.

“The meeting will be at political directors’ level, chaired by EU Political Director Helga Schmid,” it said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis

