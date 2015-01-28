FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France, Germany, Britain to meet Iran on nuclear issue
January 28, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

France, Germany, Britain to meet Iran on nuclear issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France, Germany and Britain will hold talks on Thursday with Iran in Istanbul, the European Union said, as part of efforts to end a 12-year standoff over Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

The talks will be at the level of political directors to lay the ground for a political deal by the end of June. The EU’s political director, Helga Schmid, will also attend.

“The meeting underlines the commitment and importance that the E3, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as the EU attach to making progress as soon as possible towards a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue,” the EU said in a statement.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

