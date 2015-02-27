FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran, six powers to hold nuclear talks in Switzerland on March 5: EU
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2015 / 12:59 PM / 3 years ago

Iran, six powers to hold nuclear talks in Switzerland on March 5: EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a news conference with his Belarussian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Minsk February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Senior officials from Iran and six powers negotiating with Tehran over its nuclear program will hold more talks in Montreux, Switzerland, on March 5, the European Union said on Friday.

The talks between political directors will be preceded by a series of bilateral meetings between Iran and some of the six powers - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - starting on Monday, March 2.

“The EU is making every effort to facilitate the negotiations: we cannot miss the opportunity of a good agreement,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry would meet with Iranian nuclear negotiators in Montreux next week.

The six powers are seeking to negotiate an agreement with Tehran to address concerns that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons technology, something it denies.

Negotiators hope to meet a self-imposed March 31 deadline for an initial political deal.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.