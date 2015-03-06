FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Good deal is at hand in Iran nuclear talks - EU's Mogherini
March 6, 2015 / 9:03 AM / 3 years ago

Good deal is at hand in Iran nuclear talks - EU's Mogherini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union Foreign Policy Chief, Federica Mogherini, speaks at a news conference on the European Neighbourhood Policy in Brussels, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

RIGA (Reuters) - A good deal is at hand in negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

Mogherini told a foreign policy conference in the Latvian capital that she was committed to bringing the Iranian nuclear talks to a positive end. 

“I believe a good deal is at hand. I also believe that there is not going to be any deal if it is not going to be a good deal. And this is something we have to pass as a message to all our friends and partners,” she said in apparent reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criticism of the nuclear deal under negotiation.

Mogherini said the “last mile” of the nuclear talks would involve political will more than technical negotiations.

Reporting by Aija Krutaine, writing by Adrian Croft, editing by Philip Blenkinsop

