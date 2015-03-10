FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Mogherini to hold meeting on Iran talks in Brussels next week
March 10, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Mogherini to hold meeting on Iran talks in Brussels next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini speaks during news conference at the informal European Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting (Gymnich) in Riga March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU’s foreign policy chief will chair talks with France, Germany, Britain and Iran in Brussels next Monday, the European Union said, as part of efforts to end a long standoff over Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

“Federica Mogherini will host in Brussels next Monday, 16 March 2015, a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, of France, Laurent Fabius, of Great Britain, Philip Hammond, and of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif,” the EU said in a statement.

EU foreign ministers are due to hold their monthly meeting in Brussels also on Monday.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
