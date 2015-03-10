EU's Mogherini to hold meeting on Iran talks in Brussels next week

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini speaks during news conference at the informal European Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting (Gymnich) in Riga March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU’s foreign policy chief will chair talks with France, Germany, Britain and Iran in Brussels next Monday, the European Union said, as part of efforts to end a long standoff over Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

“Federica Mogherini will host in Brussels next Monday, 16 March 2015, a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, of France, Laurent Fabius, of Great Britain, Philip Hammond, and of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif,” the EU said in a statement.

EU foreign ministers are due to hold their monthly meeting in Brussels also on Monday.