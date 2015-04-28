FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Mogherini, Iran's Zarif to hold talks in New York on Tuesday
#World News
April 28, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Mogherini, Iran's Zarif to hold talks in New York on Tuesday

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini poses with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) ahead of nuclear talks in Brussels March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York later on Tuesday for talks on Iran’s nuclear program and other issues, an EU official said.

The main purpose of Mogherini’s visit to New York is to hold talks with other countries on the migration crisis in the Mediterranean. She is expected to meet Zarif soon after arriving on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, speaking before talks with Zarif on Monday, said the United States and five other major powers are closer than ever to a deal with Iran that would end a 12-year-old standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program. The EU helps coordinate the talks.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Adrian Croft

