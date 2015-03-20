EU foreign ministers to meet Iranians in Lausanne Saturday: sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The British, French and German foreign ministers are due to meet Iranian nuclear negotiators in Lausanne on Saturday, European diplomatic sources told Reuters on Friday.
It was not immediately clear if the talks would also include Russian, U.S. and Chinese representatives who are part of a process aimed at ending a confrontation over Tehran’s nuclear program. The sources spoke shortly after the French, German and British leaders met the EU foreign policy chief in Brussels.
