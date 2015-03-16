FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Mogherini says gaps with Iran remain, hopes to bridge them
#World News
March 16, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Mogherini says gaps with Iran remain, hopes to bridge them

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday there were still obstacles to overcome with Tehran to reach a deal but hoped to make progress at meetings with her Iranian and European counterparts on Monday evening in Brussels.

“There are still some gaps that need to be tackled and my hope is that tonight our European side’s contribution can help,” Mogherini told a news conference.

She declined to give details but said that all issues were being discussed and that all issues were linked.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft

