EU starts procedure to lift nuclear sanctions on Iran

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Saturday started the process of lifting sanctions on Iran after the bloc’s foreign policy service took note of an International Atomic Energy Agency report saying Tehran had scaled down its nuclear program as agreed, EU diplomats said.

The report was crucial to determining that Iran had delivered its part of a deal with world powers. In exchange, the United Nations, the United States and the European Union had promised to ease their sanctions.

The EU procedure for lifting sanctions should be rapid. An official decision of the European Council, which brings together leaders of 28 EU members, is required to finalize the process, together with a publication in the EU’s Official Journal.

The final steps toward lifting the sanctions are taking place after six world powers reached the deal with Tehran last July, following years of increasing confrontation as the West accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear bomb, something Iran has always denied.