EU Foreign Policy Chief: confident of final Iran deal in June
April 16, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief: confident of final Iran deal in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Union’s top foreign policy official said on Thursday she was “confident” that a preliminary deal on Iran’s disputed nuclear program would lead to a final deal by the end of June.

Federica Mogherini was responding to a question about whether a move by Russia on Monday to lift a ban on sales of weapons to Iran had the potential to derail the preliminary deal reached by Iran and the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany on April 3.

Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey

