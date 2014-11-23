U.S., Iran discussed possible extension of nuclear talks: official

VIENNA (Reuters) - With a deadline for a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers fast approaching, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed on Sunday a possible extension of the negotiations, a U.S. official said.

“Our focus remains on taking steps forward toward an agreement, but it is only natural that just over 24 hours from the deadline we are discussing a range of options both internally and with our P5+1 partners (six powers),” a senior State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

“An extension is one of those options,” the official added after Kerry and Zarif met in the Austrian capital. “It should come as no surprise that we are also engaged in a discussion of the options with the Iranians.”