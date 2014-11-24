FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2014 / 1:37 PM / 3 years ago

Iran, world powers agree to continue talks until July 1: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran and world powers agreed to keep negotiating beyond the November 24 deadline to try to resolve a nuclear dispute and to the extension of the provisions of last year’s Geneva accord until July 1, 2015, state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

“The foreign ministers of Iran and P5+1 have decided to continue their negotiations during the coming weeks toward achieving a comprehensive agreement,” IRNA said. “The Geneva Accord too will be extended till July 1,” it added.

Reporting by Mehrdad Balali, writing by Sami Aboudi

