Major powers, Iran extend interim deal to July 7 for more talks
June 30, 2015 / 3:04 PM / 2 years ago

Major powers, Iran extend interim deal to July 7 for more talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Six major powers and Iran have decided to extend an interim nuclear agreement until July 7 to allow more time for negotiations on a final deal, the United States said on Tuesday the deadline for a long-term accord.

“The P5+1 and Iran have decided to extend the measures under the Joint Plan of Action until July 7 to allow more time for negotiations to reach a long-term solution ... on the Iran nuclear issue,” Marie Harf, senior adviser for strategic communications at the U.S. State Department, said,

The so-called “P5+1” are the six major powers negotiating with Iran - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Louis Charbonneau

