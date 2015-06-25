FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Fabius to go to Vienna on Saturday for Iran talks: source
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 25, 2015 / 11:14 AM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius to go to Vienna on Saturday for Iran talks: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will travel to Vienna on Saturday to join talks with five other major powers aimed at sealing a final deal on Iran’s nuclear program, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday.

The arrival of Fabius means that the ministers are all arriving for the final push at the same time.

The major powers in the talks - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - reached a framework accord with Iran in April. A deadline of June 30 was set for the deal, but negotiations are expected to slide past that date.

Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.