France's Fabius to go to Vienna on Saturday for Iran talks: source

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will travel to Vienna on Saturday to join talks with five other major powers aimed at sealing a final deal on Iran’s nuclear program, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday.

The arrival of Fabius means that the ministers are all arriving for the final push at the same time.

The major powers in the talks - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - reached a framework accord with Iran in April. A deadline of June 30 was set for the deal, but negotiations are expected to slide past that date.