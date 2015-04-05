FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Framework nuclear agreement with Iran does not threaten Israel: U.S. senator
April 5, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Framework nuclear agreement with Iran does not threaten Israel: U.S. senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks to the Senate Chamber to vote on legislation for funding the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - A nuclear framework agreement reached between world powers and Iran does not threaten the survival of Israel, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein said on Sunday.

Feinstein, a leading Democratic voice on foreign affairs as vice chairman of the Senate select committee on intelligence, was responding to comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizing the deal. Netanyahu has rejected the framework agreement reached on Thursday, saying it risks Israel’s security and would make it easier for Iran to obtain an atomic bomb.

Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Frances Kerry

