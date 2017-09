U.S. Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina addresses the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential contender Carly Fiorina expressed skepticism on Tuesday about a deal reached to contain Iran’s nuclear program.

“There’s lots of reasons to be suspicious here,” Fiorina said in an interview with CBS’s “This Morning.”